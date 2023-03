Біатлон: Україна на останній стрільбі втратила бронзу Кубка світу в естафеті

Brutal final loop from Ponsiluoma to close the gap! ????



It's time for @fabien_claude1 and @SebbeSamuelsson to take over - can Ukraine hold on to third? ????



Watch the last leg of the Mixed Relay live on https://t.co/bk5aBBso9Q and follow along on the IBU App! pic.twitter.com/f7B0ZvTMdL