Норвегія перехопила шість військових літаків РФ біля кордонів НАТО

???????? F-35 scrambled yesterday from Evenes, Norway due to Russian aircraft ???????? flying close to #NATO Allied airspace



The ???????? 5th Gen fighters identified 2 Tu-160 Bombers, 2 MiG-31 & 2 Il-78 Midas. The ???????? Aircraft returned to Russia shorty after meeting the F-35s#SecuringTheSkies pic.twitter.com/dIWlnMveI2