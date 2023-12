РФ заховала в Новоросійську майже всі великі кораблі, зокрема й носії "калібрів"

????????BSF: NOVOROSSIYSK????????

0.5M???? from 17 Dec 2023. FINALLY a look at Novorossiysk. Loads of vessels and boats in port:

4 of 4 KILOs (636.3 / 877V)

4 of 4 Pr. 22160s (including TOR Mounted)

2 of 2 Grigorovich

3 of 3 Pr. 21631

1 of 3 Karakurt

3x Ropucha

1x Ivan Gren

3x Natya Class pic.twitter.com/HRGtckKZwP